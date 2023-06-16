By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Fractionally cheaper

Get our your notebooks because we’re about to learn a valuable lesson in the relationship between output and cost. It will be on the final. Speaking of textbook cases, Reddit provides another while Apple continues to struggle with greasing the wheels of the game business.

Startling revelations about economies of scale

Wait! Don’t buy the Apple Vision Pro yet!

First of all, you can’t, so if you think you’re buying one right now you’re probably being scammed. Is it Carl? It’s probably Carl. Tell him I told you to tell him to call me because he has my Dead Milkmen CD.

Second, WERE YOU AWARE that a cheaper version will be coming later?!

Huge. If true.

Yes, according to Mark Gurman (why haven’t I already set up a shortcut for that attribution?), a cheaper Apple Vision something will be coming before 2026. Which leads to the question: what could they take out to make it cheaper?…