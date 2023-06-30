By Dan Moren

The Back Page: Hot beta summer

Kick back, relax, and grab a drink with a little umbrella in it because the summer of betas has arrived. iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, there’s a beta for you, a beta for you, a beta for everyone!

Look, yes, everybody will tell you not to put betas on your devices. They say it’s to protect you, but we all know it’s just because they want to keep all of that beta hotness for themselves.

Who cares about them, whoever they are? Your phone is your castle, and you should be able to install whatever leaky, drafty software on it that you want. Come on in, the water’s fine! Even if it is in a moat! Did I mix my metaphors too much? Who cares! HOT BETA SUMMER!

To be fair, I shouldn’t be too cavalier about just diving into untested software willy-nilly. It is important, after all, to practice safe beta software installation.…