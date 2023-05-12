By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Finally Cut Pro

This week Apple gets around to making its own dog food and eating it too, iPhones take over the U.S. market, and it may soon be time for that “Cheers” re-watch you’ve been thinking about for years.

Can I get a “Finally.”?

Yes, this week Apple announced that Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro would be coming to the iPad. Now we can put the rest all the arguing over whether or not you can get work done on an iPad hahaha just kidding—we’re going to be arguing about that for the rest of our natural lives (and unnatural lives, if uploaded intelligence becomes a thing).

In a new move for Apple apps, both will only be available via a subscription, but the prices are quite reasonable at $4.99 a month or $49 a year. You don’t even have to be a professional to afford that. That’s doable even on just a fessional salary.…