By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: SurpriSE!

This week Tim takes a trip, Apple has another convenient, easy-to-use way for it to hang on to your money, and will iOS 17 have a startling new feature?!

No, will it?

I’m really asking.

Timdia

You know the old saying: only Nixon could go to China but only Tim Cook going to India will bring out all the old Apple hardware.

That’s totally in The Big Book of Old Sayings. I don’t know what you’re talking about.

India rolled out the red carpet for the Apple CEO who showed up for the opening of the company’s first retail store in the country. The store has been a long time coming as Apple was first required to conduct manufacturing in India before opening a store, a deal that actually helps the company wean itself off complete dependence on China.

One of the first shoppers brought with him a Mac SE to show Cook and if you haven’t seen Tim’s expression upon being presented with the device, well, it’s not to be missed.…