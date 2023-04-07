By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Exactly the right amount of Cooks

The big news this week is Tim Cook and lots of him! Also big news are things that already happened, like the Mac’s bad holiday quarter and Apple putting all its metaphorical eggs in China’s metaphorical basket.

What’s cooking with Tim

Since the dawn of time people have wanted to know more about Tim Cook. Finally, they can.

Writing for GQ, Zach Baron has a lengthy and fascinating interview with Apple’s CEO. Turns out he’s not your father’s Apple CEO! Just looking at you, I’m gonna guess that was Mike Markkula? Maybe Sculley.

“Tim Cook on Shaping the Future of Apple”

You have a lot of Tim-related questions, right? Of course you do. We all do. Many of them are answered in this interview. Such as, what does Tim do first after he wakes up? What are his likes and dislikes? What personal grudges does he hold? Where is Tim?…