By Shelly Brisbin

I don’t need another touchscreen

The speculation du jour, based on a recently unearthed Apple patent filing, is that one day, AirPod cases could include an interactive touch screen. You could presumably play, stop and advance through audio with a press, much as you can on a phone or Apple Watch. And there’s a squeeze interface, too, the patent filing shows.

I’ve read some head-scratching reactions, and one extremely gooey take claiming a touchscreen case is super awesome and a quintessentially Apple thing to do. Some of these divergent reactions come from the same Web site. Which is great to see.

Except, I’m not carrying my AirPods case around most of the time. Not unless the AirPods are in it.

As delightful a thing as the case for my third-gen AirPods is, the last thing I want to do is clutter up a pocket – a rare enough thing in women’s clothing – with a boxy square hunk of plastic.…