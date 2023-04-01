By Dan Moren
The Back Page: We got nothing
- INT. APPLE PARK - DAY
- TIM COOK (60s, ruggedly handsome) sits at his desk, eyes closed and hands folded on his lap, as though he is an android who is in sleep mode.
- There's a knock at the door and JEFF (60s, ruggedly handsome) pokes his head in.
- JEFF
- Hey, Tim, sorry to bother you.
- Tim's eyes open, but he doesn't move. Then he smiles suddenly and broadly.
- TIM
- Good mornnnnning.
- Jeff hesitates, glances down at his watch, then walks into the office.
- JEFF
- Tim, it's 3:30. Are you okay?
- TIM
- I'm so excited to be here today.
- JEFF
- Okay, uh, great. Look, I wanted to talk to you about WWDC.
- TIM
- We are so excited to show you what we've been working on.
- JEFF
- Yeah, that's kind of what I wanted to talk to you about. Look, I know we were planning on the Apple Headset being the focus of our keynote, but it looks like we're not going to be able to hit our deadline.