By Dan Moren

March 31, 2023 5:04 PM PT

The Back Page: We got nothing

  • INT. APPLE PARK - DAY
  • TIM COOK (60s, ruggedly handsome) sits at his desk, eyes closed and hands folded on his lap, as though he is an android who is in sleep mode.
  • There's a knock at the door and JEFF (60s, ruggedly handsome) pokes his head in.
  • JEFF
  • Hey, Tim, sorry to bother you.
  • Tim's eyes open, but he doesn't move. Then he smiles suddenly and broadly.
  • TIM
  • Good mornnnnning.
  • Jeff hesitates, glances down at his watch, then walks into the office.
  • JEFF
  • Tim, it's 3:30. Are you okay?
  • TIM
  • I'm so excited to be here today.
  • JEFF
  • Okay, uh, great. Look, I wanted to talk to you about WWDC.
  • TIM
  • We are so excited to show you what we've been working on.
  • JEFF
  • Yeah, that's kind of what I wanted to talk to you about. Look, I know we were planning on the Apple Headset being the focus of our keynote, but it looks like we're not going to be able to hit our deadline.

