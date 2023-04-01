By Dan Moren

The Back Page: We got nothing INT. APPLE PARK - DAY

TIM COOK (60s, ruggedly handsome) sits at his desk, eyes closed and hands folded on his lap, as though he is an android who is in sleep mode.

There's a knock at the door and JEFF (60s, ruggedly handsome) pokes his head in.

JEFF

Hey, Tim, sorry to bother you.

Tim's eyes open, but he doesn't move. Then he smiles suddenly and broadly.

TIM

Good mornnnnning.

Jeff hesitates, glances down at his watch, then walks into the office.

JEFF

Tim, it's 3:30. Are you okay?

TIM

I'm so excited to be here today.

JEFF

Okay, uh, great. Look, I wanted to talk to you about WWDC.

TIM

We are so excited to show you what we've been working on.

JEFF

Yeah, that's kind of what I wanted to talk to you about. Look, I know we were planning on the Apple Headset being the focus of our keynote, but it looks like we're not going to be able to hit our deadline. …