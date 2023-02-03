By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Let them fight

Cue up your best Ken Watanabe gif because the kaiju of Apple rumors are going head to head! Samsung announces it’s getting into… some kind of reality, but it doesn’t matter because Apple’s going out of business. Again.

Dueling rumors

Ming-Chi Kuo came in hot this week with a rumor that Apple would ship a foldable iPad in 2024. The killer feature? A kickstand.

I’m not going to say that Steve Jobs would never have shipped an iPad with a kickstand, but I do believe he would have said “If you see a kickstand, they blew it” a few years before he eventually did. It is reportedly a carbon fiber kickstand, so at least it’s fancy.

I dunno, though, Ming-Chi, are you sure about this?

…I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024…

Oh. Wow. OK.

Case closed, then, I gue-

“Rumors: Foldable iPad in 2024 dismissed, Apple developing 21-inch ‘foldable notebook’”

OHHHH, CLEAR THE STAGE BECAUSE IT’S ON.…