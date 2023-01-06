By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Physical challenge

This week Apple would like you to get physical (HARD PASS) while we take pity on the lost souls at CES and look aghast at Apple AR headset rumors.

Apple features Fitness+ front and center on Apple.com

It’s January, a new year, and it’s time once again to pretend that this is the year you’re going to finally do it, you’re finally going to get in shape. Luckily, Apple is here to help. This week the company dedicated its home page to Fitness+ ringing in 2023 with the banner “Welcome to the year of you.” Gosh! I was Time’s person of the year back in 2006, and now I get a whole year of me?! What did I do to deserve all this attention?! (Other than all the whining, I mean.)

Honestly, thanks, Apple, but this isn’t my first January rodeo, to use a clumsy metaphor. I’m way past kidding myself about my ability to stick to resolutions.…