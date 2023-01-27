By John Moltz
January 27, 2023 12:05 PM PT
This Week in Apple: Feel the elephant
The M2 Mac mini and MacBook Pro reviews are in, Ivory is here, and details of the Apple headset?! Our collective cups runneth over.
“You made the car too good.”
The new M2-based Mac mini and MacBook Pros fell into the hands of reviewers this week and the results were mostly what you’d expect.
Let me just check the notes here I made from reading several reviews…
Just says “hecka fast”.
Actually it says something different but I changed it to “hecka” because this is a family-friendly site.
(It was “darn fast”.)
Here’s Jason on the MacBook Pro:
These are incredibly fast laptops, and they don’t slow down when they’re running on battery power.
Here’s how Dan described the M2 Pro Mac mini:
…a high-performing machine that will go up against the more expensive products in Apple’s desktop line, like the Mac Studio.
The Verge’s Chris Welch said of the same model:
…
So far, it’s been an absolute screamer worthy of the “Mac Studio junior” moniker — and then some.