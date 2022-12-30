By Dan Moren

The Back Page: Apple was doomed before it was cool

If there’s a theme for the past year in the technology industry, it is this: DOOM.

Yess, 2022 was the year that doom came for tech companies in earnest. It cut the legs out from under FTX and perhaps all of cryptocurrency to boot. It still powers the frothing tangle of no impulse control who’s taken control of Twitter, intent upon driving it into the ground at speed. Even John Carmack felt the tremors over at Meta, and that man knows from doom.

But in 2023, just one company’s going to corner the market on doom—and that’s Apple.

Look, no company does doom like Apple. It’s got decades of stories about its impending doom. Whole magazine covers have been devoted to it. but these days, it’s getting harder for it to actually make waves. The iPhone 14 Pro lines take a supply chain hit? Things are going to be fine.…