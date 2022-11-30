By Dan Moren

The Back Page: The machine that goes Ping

CUPERTINO, California—November 30, 2022—Apple today announced the launch of its brand new social networking service, Ping.apple. With deep Apple Music integration, unparalelled content moderation, and a total lack of egotistical billionaires, Ping.apple is poised to be the next generation of technology for people to share whatever thought pops into their head.

“We are so excited to bring this surprising and delightful feature to our customers,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Since the days of eWorld, Apple has been at the forefront of online discourse, and what better way to reignite users’ enthuasiasm for sharing than with a beloved brand like Ping.”

Leveraging Apple’s unique combination of hardware, software, and services, Ping.apple will allow users of Apple products to see posts by other users of Apple products about Apple products.

“Ping.apple is poised to be a revolution in social networking. I can’t wait to start pinging all my friends,” said Eddy Cue, Apple senior vice president of Services.…