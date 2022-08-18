By Joe Rosensteel

Putting my microclimate in my Menu Bar

Out with the old, in with the new.

One of the California weather problems that is probably not apparent until one moves to California is that the weather varies wildly in a small region. Microclimates are the name of the game where changes in topology shape the weather. Is it absolutely critical that I know the temperature to the degree? No, but it’s also weird to look at Apple’s Weather app or Carrot Weather, and see a temperature that’s up to 10 degrees off of my outside temperature, and seemingly overestimates the humidity. (Jason Snell gets his specific weather data from his weather station and displays it in his menu bar. As does Dan Moren.)

Previously, I had been getting my weather info from a ThermoPro TP67B that has an outdoor sensor. It’s fine, but it only ever knows what temperature it is right now, and it can only display it on a very ugly, large LCD console that doesn’t fit on my desk.…