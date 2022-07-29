Six Colors
By Jason Snell

July 29, 2022 9:00 AM PT

Six Colors community moving to Discord

Being a member of Six Colors means you get access to members-only posts, the Six Colors Podcast, and a whole lot more. For a few years we’ve also offered a community for members in Slack. Unfortunately, while we love Slack, it’s not really a product made for communities like ours. It doesn’t offer the tools we need to continue running our membership plans and building a solid, growing community.

So this week we turned on the lights at the new Six Colors Discord. If you’d like to join, you can click this link or visit the Six Colors member center and find the link there.

I hope to see you there!…

This is a post limited to Six Colors members.

