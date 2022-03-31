By Dan Moren

The Back Page: Five reasons the Apple Studio Display ended up with an A13 processor

Ever since earlier this month, when Apple broke the minds—and bank accounts—of its devoted power users by delivering the unexpected announcement of a new and long-awaited Apple consumer display, the internet has been awash in rumors over one particular quirk of the monitor: Why does the Apple Studio Display contain an A13 processor, complete with 64GB of flash storage?

It’s a good question and one that we here at Six Colors couldn’t simply wave off under the guise of “managing the display’s ‘studio-quality’ sound and Center Stage.” That’s just what Apple wants you to think.

So we’ve been tirelessly chasing down leads to uncover what exactly the point is of building an iPhone-level processor that, as recently as two years and a half years ago was the company’s state of the art, into a glorified TV.

Although we have not yet been able to conclusively prove the purpose of this seemingly overpowered piece of hardware, we have narrowed down the field to the most likely rationales behind its inclusion, which we present to you now in order of their relative likelihood, from least to most.…