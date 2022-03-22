By Jason Snell

A cowboy roping an iMac? Stop the presses!

Back in late 2000—unfortunately, I don’t have any email archives from this period—we were planning a cover story about Mac customization. Written by Christopher Breen, it recommended utilities like James Thomson’s DragThing and St. Clair Software’s Default Folder. In the era of OS 8, this story also discussed utilities for adding items to the menu bar and changing the appearance of the Mac interface (via Greg Landweber and Arlo Rose’s Kaleidoscope utility).

I’m sure our circulation consultants had told us that how-to covers were big sellers, so we went with “Customize Your Mac” as our cover line. For the art, we hired four models—a rare and fun situation—and did a photoshoot in which one posed with a Mac that had been “customized” visually to get across the idea that you could make your Mac represent your personality. A cowboy was roping an iMac on which we stuck cow spots. A hippie-esque woman in a yoga pose with flowers in her hair sat in front of a psychedelic-patterned iBook.…