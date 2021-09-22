By Jason Snell

Using Safari at night gets easier with Noir

For power users and people who like to tweak their devices, the arrival of Safari Extensions in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is a huge step forward.

Dan has already written about Safari Keyword Search, which lets you quickly access different search engines from within Safari’s Smart Bar. (On my Mac, I use LaunchBar to do this sort of thing—but of course, there’s no LaunchBar for iOS. Safari Keyword Search hits the spot.)

So now I’m here to tell you about another Safari Extension released alongside iOS 15 that has dramatically improved my life: Noir, a $3 app that forces websites that don’t offer up a Dark Mode version into Dark Mode anyway. You can set Noir to match your current system mode (i.e., only darken pages when in Dark Mode), or force every page into Dark Mode all the time.

I read on my iPad a lot, sometimes late at night, and it kills me when everything else on my iPad is in dark mode but some websites just can’t get with the program.…