By Dan Moren

The weird conflicted life of the Apple TV

Apple shows off the new Apple TV 4K during its recent Spring Loaded event.

Hard as it may be to believe, the Apple TV is older than the iPhone.

Way back in fall of 2006, Steve Jobs first showed off the iTV, as it was then dubbed, in advance of it shipping the following March—three months before the first iPhone had people lining up outside of stores. (Nobody lined up for the Apple TV.)

In 2021, what’s perhaps most interesting about the Apple TV is that it’s basically continued right on doing what it’s always done, regardless of what’s going on in the rest of the streaming world. The Apple TV HD, first introduced in 2015, is still in the line-up, with the same old A8 processor, and the same old $149 price point. And the fifth-generation Apple TV 4K is now the sixth-generation Apple TV 4K—making it the second-generation Apple TV 4K?—which…