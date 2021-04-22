By Jason Snell

The Apple silicon transition reaches the iMac (and the iPad Pro)

Though the products themselves will mostly not be appearing until late May, Apple’s latest set of announcements is now in the rear-view mirror. And I’m struck by how much both the iMac and the iPad Pro roll-outs are really part of the larger story of the Mac’s transition to Apple silicon.

The Mac’s transition continues

The new 24-inch M1 iMac is exciting because it’s the first new Mac to debut since Apple unveiled the first Macs running Apple silicon last fall. That said, this feels more like an echo of that event rather than an entirely new chapter in the transition.

Essentially, the M1 iMac, M1 MacBook Air, and M1 Mac mini are the same computer. Sure, there are slight tech-spec variations here and there, but for the most part these four computers will all perform similarly. They’re just shaped differently to fit into different ecological niches.

We might want to get used to this.…