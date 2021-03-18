By Jason Snell

Make Twitter better with Lists

I use Twitter a lot, and have for a long time. But I recently discovered that there’s a feature of Twitter that most people don’t use—and it’s one that I’ve been using heavily for years in order to make Twitter work better for me: the Twitter List.

My Sports List in action.

Twitter Lists are essentially alternate Twitter timelines. If you follow someone on Twitter, their tweets appear in your main timeline. If you add someone to a List, their tweets appear only in that List. If you’re overwhelmed with the amount of stuff in your Twitter timeline, one way to calm it down is to move a bunch of the people you follow into Lists and stop following them.

(Alternately, you could continue to follow a huge number of people—but secretly add the people you really care about to a List, and only read that List.)

Twitter Lists can be public or private.…