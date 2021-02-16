By Jason Snell

Get images in better formats with Hazel

I came late to Hazel, Noodlesoft’s $42 utility that can act automatically on folders on your Mac to perform all sorts of tasks automatically. It was a desire to automatically compress old podcast projects that finally pushed me over the edge, but now that Hazel is a tool in my Mac toolchest, I keep finding other uses for it.

(Last year I wrote about how I use Hazel to automate the conversion of iCal files downloaded from the Southwest Airlines website. Funny story—I haven’t flown anywhere since then!)

Lately, I’ve been running into an increasing number of websites that are serving up image files in Google’s WebP format. These display properly in my browser, but some apps I use do not like WebP images at all, and either don’t accept them or refuse to display them.

Personally, I prefer good ol’ JPEG files. Preview will open a WebP image and export it out as a JPEG, but it’s work I’d rather not do.…