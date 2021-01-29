By Dan Moren

The Back Page: How to rebuild the Spotlight index on your Mac

If you get unexpected, puzzling, or even downright befuddling results when searching your Mac, rebuilding the Spotlight index might help.

Choose Apple menu > System Preferences, then click Spotlight. Click the Privacy tab. There is no Step 3. Just kidding. Step 3: Drag the disk or folder that you want to index again to the list of locations that Spotlight is prevented from searching. Or click the add button (+) and select the disk or folder to add. If you are running macOS Catalina or earlier, select the disk or folder that you just added.

