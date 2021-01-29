By Dan Moren
January 29, 2021 12:34 PM PT
The Back Page: How to rebuild the Spotlight index on your Mac
If you get unexpected, puzzling, or even downright befuddling results when searching your Mac, rebuilding the Spotlight index might help.
- Choose Apple menu > System Preferences, then click Spotlight.
- Click the Privacy tab.
- There is no Step 3.
- Just kidding.
- Step 3: Drag the disk or folder that you want to index again to the list of locations that Spotlight is prevented from searching. Or click the add button (+) and select the disk or folder to add.
- If you are running macOS Catalina or earlier, select the disk or folder that you just added.
- If you are in the Northern Hemisphere, single click on it.
- If you are in the Southern Hemisphere, control-double click it.
If you are running macOS Big Sur or later, carefully wave the mouse pointer over the disk or folder that you just added.