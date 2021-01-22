By Jason Snell

Raiders of the dead drive

Lights on, nobody home

Back in the early days of the pandemic, the Drobo 5D disk array attached to my Mac mini died—and with it went my access to all my archival podcast and video files (including a few works in progress), a backup of my photo library, and a large collection of movies and TV shows ripped from DVDs and Blu-Rays.

Over the course of the next few weeks, I spent a lot of time pondering what my backup strategy should be and what I should get to replace my dead Drobo as my household’s mass storage device. I detailed a version of this story on Upgrade back in May, but never wrote about it. So here’s the story of where I started and where I (happily!) ended up.

RIP, old buddy

My data was (probably) intact, but the Drobo hardware itself was fried.

I have been using Mac minis as home servers for years, and my most recent one is an upgraded model from 2018.…