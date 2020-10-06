By Stephen Hackett

The Hackett File: Apple’s Home Products Should Think Cheaper

Apple’s two smart home products have something in common: they are far too expensive for the markets they compete in.

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K. Not that’s easy to tell, as it shares its design with the previous model.

The Apple TV 4K was announced in September 2017, over three years ago. It carried forward the app-based model and software that debuted on the previous generation announced in 2015. (Which is still on sale, because of course it is.)

While Tim Cook’s proclamation that “the future of TV is apps” hasn’t quite panned out, and Apple Arcade is a bit lackluster on the platform, I believe the bones of tvOS are in pretty decent shape. The Apple TV app is a nice way to pull content in from across multiple streaming services, even if Netflix is notably absent. Features like AirPlay and multi-user support are nice additions as well, and see frequent use in my living room.…