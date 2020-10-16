By Dan Moren

Service Station: Let’s Encrypt and Certbot make HTTPS easy and free

Way back in the late ’90s and early 2000s when I was first creating websites on a relatively frequent basis, the view of security on the web was a little bit different than it is today.

Sure, you hardened access to your server and tried to write your code as tightly as possible, but unless you were a huge organization or were handling credit card details, you didn’t really bother implementing secure HTTP connections, in large part because getting a certificate was often a pain and cost you money. (If you were just a hobbyist creating a website, for example, you probably weren’t going to pony up the hundred or more dollars per year that it cost.)

Fast forward twenty years, and this is one place that progress has definitely been made, thanks in large part to the Let’s Encrypt project. Created by the non-profit Internet Security Research Group, Let’s Encrypt makes acquiring a digital certificate to secure your website not only easy, but more importantly free.…