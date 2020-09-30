By Dan Moren

The Back Page: The future’s all right for fighting

It’s been a contentious year for Apple. With spats against the likes of Basecamp, Microsoft, and Epic, it seems like every month brings a new battle for the folks in Cupertino.

Let’s be real: this trend isn’t going to stop any time in the near future. The truth of the matter is that Apple’s the biggest company in the world now, which means it’s increasingly going to find itself butting up against lots of other corporations in a never-ending battle for capitalistic supremacy. That’s just the law of the silicon jungle.

But wouldn’t it be nice to know what lies ahead? Good news! I’ve peered into my crystal ball for a preview of the fights that are almost certainly on their way in the next few years.

Apple v. Google – Okay, this one’s pretty clear. I mean, Apple and Google already compete in tons of places, from smartphones to mapping to voice assistants, and with Google just this week announcing a TV app and upgrading its smart speaker and TV dongle, it seems pretty clear that Mountain View and Cupertino are going to be sniping at each other for the foreseeable future.…