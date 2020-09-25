By Jason Snell

Let’s hear it for indie Internet writers (and their supporters)

This week, with Casey Newton’s announcement that he’s starting his own subscription newsletter, the exodus of journalists from corporate media into independent creations has become a big story.

Which reminds me that it’s been nearly five years since I started the Six Colors membership plan and nearly six years since I first decided to do it.

The gap of a year between those two events was entirely of my own making. When the time came to implement the membership system, I made it happen in about two days. The other 364-ish days were me fretting about asking people for money and deciding to push the decision off a while longer.

In the intervening five years, the Six Colors membership has evolved and grown and all of you have helped contribute to my (and Dan’s) ability to remain independent. Six Colors membership is at an all-time high.

If you’re also a Stratechery subscriber, you can read Ben Thompson’s insightful criticism of that New York Times story about Newton.…