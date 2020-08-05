By Stephen Hackett

The Hackett File: When Apple stumbles





With iOS 14 now humming along in beta form, many people (myself included) are excited about the possibilities of widgets. I’m excited to see what the developers of some of my favorite apps do with them over the coming months.

However, I can’t help but think that we’ll all suffer from a little Widget Madness before scaling back to what we find truly useful.

That’s not to say that I don’t think widgets will be popular and successful — I just think that there will see a spike in popularity before things level off.

Of course, not all technology that Apple ships does level off. Some things miss the mark with consumers and wither on the vine. Here are a few examples in recent history that come to mind for me.

iMessage Apps

With 2016’s iOS 10, Apple attempted to make Messages more than just a replacement for SMS that could sync between all of a user’s devices.…