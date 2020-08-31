By Dan Moren

The Back Page: Lesser-known rules of the App Store

Over its decade-plus history, Apple’s App Store has been known as a secure and reliable source of quality software. But even as that has been the case, it has also remained a hotbed of controversy and contention, especially when it comes to the rules that govern the marketplace—and how those rules are applied. More recently, Apple has found itself in legal trouble as it battles game-maker Epic over whether the control exerted by Cupertino is simply too much.

What’s so contentious, you might wonder? Apple’s rules are, of course, clear, concise, well thought out, and applied equally to all developers. But have you ever really taken the time to read those rules line-by-line? Most people don’t, any more than they read the endless agreements that they quickly click through in order to get pizza delivered directly to their door.

So, allow me to shed some light on some of the more obscure rules buried deep within this lengthy document.…