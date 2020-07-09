Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Stephen Hackett

July 9, 2020 8:00 AM PT

The Hackett File: A Tour of System Preferences in Big Sur

Any time there is a big set of UI changes in macOS, I like to see what Apple has done to the System Preferences app. As you can see, Catalina and Big Sur’s versions of the app are pretty different:

Big Sur is still pretty early in its beta lifecycle, so some of these decisions could change over time (and I’m sure the Notifications icon will be swapped for a high-resolution one) but I think we can get a good feel for where Apple is going here.…

This is a post limited to Six Colors members.

