By Jason Snell

Service Station: Sports might be back?

So much baseball, so much data!

There was baseball on my television last night. Maybe there will be baseball on my television tonight, too. Who knows? While I’m not counting on Major League Baseball being able to complete its truncated regular season and a full postseason without serious issues caused by the spread of COVID-19, I am excited about the soothing rhythms of live baseball returning for as long as the league and the players can make it work.…