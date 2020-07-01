By Jason Snell

Command Performance: URL powerhouses

URLs make the world go round. In their simplest form, of course, they load web pages. But there’s hidden complexity beneath the humble URL. As many people who build web pages already know, they can carry enormous amounts of data from place to place, all by tacking on extra stuff in the query portion at the end of the URL—that’s the stuff that follows the question mark symbol. So, for example, https://my.example/?name=Jason contacts a web server and passes across the field name containing the name Jason. Of course, most URL queries are far more complicated—and they don’t always use web…