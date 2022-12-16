Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Kolide is a fleet visibility solution for Mac, Windows, and Linux that can help you securely scale your business. Learn more here.

End-of-year updates and 2024 legal planning

Freeform is an interesting addition to Apple’s productivity offerings, and there are several other notable items in Apple’s last software update of 2022. Meanwhile, the company begins planning major changes due to new EU rules for 2024.

Become a member (members, sign in) to listen to this podcast and get more benefits.

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2022 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable