Smart Locks, Self Repair, and St. Jude

Relay FM’s Myke Hurley joins Jason to discuss Jason’s new smart lock and the power of the media, Jason’s son’s college tech needs (which includes some Apple Self-Repair content for dad), and the annual Relay FM campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

