This Week's Sponsor
Magic Lasso Adblock: 2.0x faster web browsing in Safari
Advertisement
August 29, 2022 9:00 AM PT
Sponsor: Magic Lasso Adblock: 2.0x faster web browsing in Safari ↦
Want to experience twice as fast load times in Safari on your iPhone, iPad and Mac?
Then download Magic Lasso Adblock – the ad blocker designed for you. It’s easy to setup, blocks all YouTube ads, and doubles the speed at which Safari loads.
Magic Lasso Adblock is an efficient and high performance ad blocker for your iPhone, iPad and Mac. It simply and easily blocks all intrusive ads, trackers and annoyances in Safari. Just enable to browse in bliss.
By cutting down on ads and trackers, common news websites load 2x faster and use less data.
Over 200,000+ users rely on Magic Lasso Adblock to:
- Improve their privacy and security by removing ad trackers
- Block over 10 types of YouTube ads, including pre-roll video ads
- Double battery life during heavy web browsing
- Lower data usage when on the go
And unlike some other ad blockers, Magic Lasso Adblock respects your privacy, doesn’t accept payment from advertisers and is 100% supported by it’s community of users.
Download for free today via the Magic Lasso website, the App Store and Mac App Store.