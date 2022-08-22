This Week's SponsorKolide can help you nail third-party audits and internal compliance goals with endpoint security for your entire fleet. Learn more here.
Advertisement
August 22, 2022 9:00 AM PT
Sponsor: Kolide–50% Fewer Service Desk Hairs Pulled Out, Guaranteed! ↦
“When was the last time you restarted it?”
If you’ve ever worked at a service desk, you’ve probably wanted to tattoo this question on your forehead.
Ditto for: “What device drivers do you have installed?” and “What do you MEAN you wrote the password on a sticky note and then you lost the sticky note?!”
These are the types of issues that make up the majority of help desk tickets at many companies.
In order to help users through them, you need visibility into your fleet of devices. But that’s a challenge, especially when your company is spread across Mac, Windows, and (especially) Linux.
Kolide is the endpoint security and fleet management solution that provides cross-platform visibility via a single dashboard.
With Kolide’s open-source agent, the IT team can run checks that get to the heart of problems, whether that’s checking available disk space, searching for suspicious browser extensions, or, yes, checking the time since the last restart.
Best of all, Kolide can actually prevent these issues, by notifying users via Slack when their device is at risk, and giving them step-by-step instructions on how to resolve the issue themselves.
Unlike the legacy approach of MDMs, Kolide takes a user-first approach that relies on people to fix problems that can’t be automated. That’s good for both morale and productivity, since Kolide doesn’t slow down a laptop’s performance by installing intrusive agents to surveil and control devices. At Kolide, we’re committed to giving IT and security teams the visibility they need, and equally committed to keeping things like browser history and personal photos off-limits.
Want to see how it works for yourself? Click here to learn more and sign up for a free trial, no credit card required, and let us show you what we’re all about.