This Week's SponsorMagic Lasso Adblock: incredibly private and secure Safari web browsing
Advertisement
June 27, 2022 9:00 AM PT
Sponsor: Magic Lasso Adblock: incredibly private and secure Safari web browsing ↦
Online privacy isn’t just something you should be hoping for – it’s something you should expect. You should ensure your browsing history stays private and is not harvested by ad networks.
By blocking ad trackers, Magic Lasso Adblock stops you being followed by ads around the web.
It’s a free and native Safari content blocker for your iPhone, iPad and Mac that’s been designed from the ground up to protect your privacy.
Over 200,000+ users rely on Magic Lasso Adblock to:
- Remove ad trackers, annoyances and background crypto-mining scripts
- Browse common websites 2.0x faster
- Block over 10 types of YouTube ads, including pre-roll video ads
- Double battery life during heavy web browsing
- Lower data usage when on the go
And unlike some other ad blockers, Magic Lasso Adblock doesn’t accept payment from advertisers and is 100% supported by it’s community of users.
With over 4,000 five star reviews; it’s simply the best ad blocker for your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Download for free today via the Magic Lasso website, the App Store and Mac App Store.