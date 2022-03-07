This Week's SponsorMagic Lasso Adblock: Download to block all ads – including YouTube ads – in Safari.
Advertisement
March 7, 2022 12:00 PM PT
Sponsor: Magic Lasso Adblock: Block all ads – including YouTube ads – in Safari ↦
Want to browse the web quickly, smoothly, and anonymously with no advertising?
Then get the ad blocker made for you – easy to set up, easy to keep up to date, and now with best-in-class YouTube ad blocking.
Magic Lasso Adblock is an efficient, high performance ad blocker for your iPhone, iPad and Mac. It simply and easily blocks all intrusive ads, trackers and annoyances in Safari. Just enable to browse in bliss.
Over 200,000+ users rely on Magic Lasso Adblock to:
- Browse common websites 2.0x faster
- Improve their privacy and security by removing ad trackers
- Block over 10 types of YouTube ads, including pre-roll video ads
- Double battery life during heavy web browsing
- Lower data usage when on the go
And unlike some other ad blockers, Magic Lasso Adblock respects your privacy, doesn’t accept payment from advertisers and is 100% supported by its community of users.
Download for free today via the Magic Lasso website, the App Store and Mac App Store.