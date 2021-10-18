This Week's SponsorDaylite - Award-winning CRM and productivity for Mac-based small businesses.
Advertisement
October 18, 2021 10:00 AM PT
Sponsor: Daylite is Monterey ready! ↦
Apple fans, excited for macOS Monterey? So are we! Daylite is an award-winning CRM and productivity app made exclusively for your Mac, and it’s now Monterey ready!
Daylite goes beyond the essential CRM experience or project management tool for small businesses. Daylite is the only Mac-focused CRM and productivity app that seamlessly integrates with Apple devices and most of the built-in Apple apps and features, like direct Apple Mail integration, so you and your team can capture all email communication in one place. That means you can create opportunities, appointments and tasks in Daylite right from your Apple Mail.
Daylite empowers small businesses by improving team efficiency and making collaboration easy—everything is organized, searchable, and accessible (even offline). You and your team can easily access information and use smart lists to segment data tailored to your specific client story. You can manage and share everyone’s schedules, project status, and next steps, all done in Daylite.
If you live by the Mac, you’ll love Daylite. Start your free 30-day Daylite trial today!