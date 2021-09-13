This Week's SponsorDaylite - Award-winning CRM and productivity for Mac-based small businesses.
Advertisement
September 13, 2021 12:00 PM PT
Sponsor: Daylite ↦
This week, Six Colors is being sponsored by Daylite, the award-winning CRM and productivity app made for Mac-based small businesses.
Daylite is the only CRM and productivity app that seamlessly integrates with Apple devices—it supports not just Mac, but iPhone and iPad—as well as Apple’s built-in apps. Daylite offers direct Apple Mail integration, so you and your team can capture all your email communication in one place. And you can create opportunities, appointments and tasks in Daylite from right within Apple Mail.
Daylite empowers small businesses by improving team efficiency and making collaboration easy—everything is organized, searchable, and accessible (even offline). You can easily access information and segment data tailored to your specific client story. You can manage and share everyone’s schedules, project status, and next steps.
And just as important, of course, is Daylite’s familiar and intuitive Mac-focused interface.
Give it a try! You and your team can try Daylite free for 30 days.