This Week's SponsorMagic Lasso Adblock: Safari ad blocker for your iPhone, iPad and Mac
Advertisement
April 5, 2021 11:00 AM PT
Sponsor: Magic Lasso Adblock ↦
Want to browse the web quickly, smoothly, and anonymously with no advertising?
Then get the ad blocker made for you – easy to setup, easy to keep up to date and now with native support for the Apple Silicon M1 and macOS Big Sur.
Magic Lasso Adblock is an efficient, high performance ad blocker for your iPhone, iPad and Mac. It simply and easily blocks all intrusive ads, pop ups and trackers in Safari. Just enable to browse in bliss.
Over 200,000+ users rely on Magic Lasso Adblock to:
- Browse common websites 2.0x faster
- Improve their privacy and security by removing ad trackers
- Double battery life during heavy web browsing
- Lower data usage when on the go
And unlike some other ad blockers, Magic Lasso Adblock respects your privacy, doesn’t accept payment from advertisers and is 100% supported by its community of users.
Download for free today via the Magic Lasso website, the App Store and Mac App Store.