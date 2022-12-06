Backstage

Reminder: Backstage Live event Wednesday

Just a reminder that we’ll be chatting live with Backstage members on Zoom on Wednesday, December 7, at 1 p.m. Pacific / 4 p.m. Eastern, 2100 GMT, morning in Australia and New Zealand!

You can join using this link—don’t spread it around. We’ll post an archive of the meeting here after it’s over, in case you can’t make it.

If there are topics you’d like us to cover, check in to the Six Colors Discord and suggest them in the thread in the backstage-announcements channel.

And thanks again for your support!…