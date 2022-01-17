Upgrade 390: 🦓🦅🦜🐧

Apple’s rumored VR headset might not ship until 2023, but will it be the best VR headset ever made? And if so, at what cost? Also, Apple seems to have a settled on a strategy for handling demands to open up payment processing and external web links, and we’re frustrated by the decision. Following a silly Wall Street Journal article, Android’s SVP got a little too angry about iMessage. Also, we take an unexpected dive into the Users & Groups preference pane.