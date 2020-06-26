Clockwise #352: Garbage: Folder. Problems: Kettle.

Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.
This week, on the 30-minute podcast that crams an hour of content into just half the time, Dan and Mikah are joined by special guests Jason Snell and Ish ShaBazz to discuss how iOS 14’s App Library will change our app organization habits, our thoughts on Mac Catalyst in the age of ARM Macs, how we feel about the macOS redesign, and WWDC’s new format.
