iPad approaches the edge of desktop computing

By Jason Snell for Six Colors

[This is a piece I wrote last month for Six Colors members. With WWDC coming Monday, I’ve unlocked it for everyone to read.]

For a few years now, it’s seemed like the iPad has been on the precipice of a huge change. It can drive external displays, accept input via keyboard, and (as of a year ago) even has a pointer that can be driven by an external trackpad or mouse.

That’s the thing about precipices, though: beyond them is the chasm. On the other side is a very different place, occupied by very different creatures—it’s the realm of the personal computer. Sometimes it feels like the iPad is standing on the edge like a kid who has walked out all the way to the end of the diving board. You’ve come all this way, kid, and I know it’s scary, but at some point you have to summon your courage and make the leap.

